Dr. Rohtashav Dhir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rohtashav Dhir, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rohtashav Dhir, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph and Mosaic Medical Center Maryville.
Dr. Dhir works at
Locations
Desert Gastroenterology Associates2625 Wigwam Pkwy Ste 112, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 255-5900
Hospital Affiliations
- Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph
- Mosaic Medical Center Maryville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dhir was very responsive in finding out the true cause of my problem. This problem had been going on for over 40 years. He completed tests that I had done before but he approached it in a different way and eventually eliminated the problem. After 40 years, that's what matters.
About Dr. Rohtashav Dhir, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1881808715
Education & Certifications
- U Ar Med Scis
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- All India Inst Med Scis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dhir has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dhir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dhir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dhir has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Gastritis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dhir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.