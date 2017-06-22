Overview

Dr. Rohtashav Dhir, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph and Mosaic Medical Center Maryville.



Dr. Dhir works at Gastroenterology Clinic of St. Joseph in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Gastritis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.