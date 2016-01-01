Dr. Rohn Kennington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kennington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rohn Kennington, MD
Overview
Dr. Rohn Kennington, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Springfield, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Kennington works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Innovative Healthcare2816 W 1st St, Springfield, OH 45504 Directions (937) 322-8977
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kennington?
About Dr. Rohn Kennington, MD
- Family Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1497719637
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Emergency Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kennington accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kennington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kennington works at
Dr. Kennington has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kennington.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kennington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kennington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.