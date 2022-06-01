Overview

Dr. Rohit Tongia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Watkinsville, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / SAWAI MAN SINGH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Tongia works at Athens Cardiac Clinic PC in Watkinsville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.