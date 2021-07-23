Dr. Rohit Sundrani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sundrani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rohit Sundrani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rohit Sundrani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Mahatma Gandhi Institute Of Medical Science, Sevagram, District Wardha, Maharashtra, India and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Adventist Health Reedley, Clovis Community Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center and Fresno Heart And Surgical Hospital.
Locations
Cardiovascular Consultants Heart Center1207 E Herndon Ave, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 432-4303
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have gone to Dr. Sundrani for years and I am so very grateful for his amazing ability to monitor my progress over the years. He recently put in a new aortic valve and I have recovered very. We should be very grateful that Dr. Sundrani brought the less invasive procedure to the San Joaquin Valley. I appreciate his positive outlook and how he passed it on to me. I had so much confidence in Dr. Sundrani and I thank God for him. I appreciate how Mark de los Santos also was a huge support. Covid has been a tough time for all, but I really think Dr. Sundrani's staff really made my experience, one I'm truly grateful for.
About Dr. Rohit Sundrani, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1508835463
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Hospital|Loyola University Med Center|Rush Presby St Lukes Med Center|Rush University Medical Center
- Cook Co Hosp
- Cook Co Hosp|Cook Co Hospital
- Mahatma Gandhi Institute Of Medical Science, Sevagram, District Wardha, Maharashtra, India
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Adventist Health Reedley
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Fresno Heart And Surgical Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
