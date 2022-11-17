Overview

Dr. Rohit Shahani, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai Hospital



Dr. Shahani works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiothoracic Surgery at Staten Island in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.