Dr. Rohit Prakash, MD is a Dermatologist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from All-India Institute of Medical Science / Ansari Nagar and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital.



Dr. Prakash works at ROHIT PRAKASH MD in Canton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.