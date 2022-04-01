Dr. Rohit Prakash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prakash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rohit Prakash, MD
Overview
Dr. Rohit Prakash, MD is a Dermatologist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from All-India Institute of Medical Science / Ansari Nagar and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital.
Dr. Prakash works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rohit Prakash MD255 Dueber Ave SW, Canton, OH 44706 Directions (330) 455-0291
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AultCare Insurance Company
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prakash?
Very good doctor and takes time to listen
About Dr. Rohit Prakash, MD
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1649283631
Education & Certifications
- Wayne St U
- All-India Institute of Medical Science / Ansari Nagar
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prakash has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prakash accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prakash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prakash works at
Dr. Prakash has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prakash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Prakash speaks Hindi.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Prakash. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prakash.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prakash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prakash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.