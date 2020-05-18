Overview

Dr. Rohit Patel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in South Charleston, WV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SANTO DOMINGO (INTEC) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Patel Inc in South Charleston, WV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.