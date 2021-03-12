Overview

Dr. Rohit Patel, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Clarksville, TN. They specialize in Oncology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from Bj Medical College, Pune, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville.



Dr. Patel works at Tennessee Oncology in Clarksville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.