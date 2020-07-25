Dr. Rohit Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rohit Patel, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Willingboro, NJ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Sri Ramachandra Medical College And Research Institute, Sri Ramachandra Medical College And Research Institute and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Cooper Internal Medicine and Specialty Care at JFK651 John F Kennedy Way, Willingboro, NJ 08046 Directions
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Wonderful surgeon! Very caring, understanding, & knowledgable. I felt like i’ve known him forever. I was explained in full detail what to expect & he was spot on! My life was changed i owe it all to him.
- Bariatric Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1356507727
- University Medical Center at Princeton
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- Sri Ramachandra Medical College And Research Institute, Sri Ramachandra Medical College And Research Institute
- General Surgery
- Cooper University Hospital
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Patel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
