Overview

Dr. Rohit Patel, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Willingboro, NJ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Sri Ramachandra Medical College And Research Institute, Sri Ramachandra Medical College And Research Institute and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Cooper University Health Care in Willingboro, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.