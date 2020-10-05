Dr. Rohit Pankhaniya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pankhaniya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rohit Pankhaniya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rohit Pankhaniya, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in North Port, FL. They graduated from Ps Med Sch|Sardar Patel University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, HCA Florida Englewood Hospital, Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte, Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda and Shorepoint Health Venice.
Dr. Pankhaniya works at
Locations
-
1
North Port15121 Tamiami Trl, North Port, FL 34287 Directions (941) 274-4098Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Port Charlotte3221 Tamiami Trl, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 269-6940
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- HCA Florida Englewood Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
- Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda
- Shorepoint Health Venice
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pankhaniya?
Dr Pankhaniya is well versed in internal medicine and in the 5 years we have seen him we never came away without a question answered. He has our complete confidence.
About Dr. Rohit Pankhaniya, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
- 1356398200
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hosp|Henry Ford Hospital
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Ps Med Sch|Sardar Patel University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pankhaniya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pankhaniya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pankhaniya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pankhaniya works at
Dr. Pankhaniya has seen patients for Proteinuria, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pankhaniya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pankhaniya speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pankhaniya. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pankhaniya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pankhaniya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pankhaniya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.