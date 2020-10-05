Overview

Dr. Rohit Pankhaniya, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in North Port, FL. They graduated from Ps Med Sch|Sardar Patel University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, HCA Florida Englewood Hospital, Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte, Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda and Shorepoint Health Venice.



Dr. Pankhaniya works at Coastal Nephrology Associates in North Port, FL with other offices in Port Charlotte, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.