See All Nephrologists in North Port, FL
Dr. Rohit Pankhaniya, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Rohit Pankhaniya, MD

Nephrology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Rohit Pankhaniya, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in North Port, FL. They graduated from Ps Med Sch|Sardar Patel University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, HCA Florida Englewood Hospital, Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte, Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda and Shorepoint Health Venice.

Dr. Pankhaniya works at Coastal Nephrology Associates in North Port, FL with other offices in Port Charlotte, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    North Port
    15121 Tamiami Trl, North Port, FL 34287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 274-4098
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Port Charlotte
    3221 Tamiami Trl, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 269-6940

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
  • HCA Florida Englewood Hospital
  • Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
  • Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda
  • Shorepoint Health Venice

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Proteinuria
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Proteinuria
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Dialysis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dialysis
Electrolyte Disorders Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pankhaniya?

    Oct 05, 2020
    Dr Pankhaniya is well versed in internal medicine and in the 5 years we have seen him we never came away without a question answered. He has our complete confidence.
    Thomas C. Hurd — Oct 05, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rohit Pankhaniya, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rohit Pankhaniya, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pankhaniya to family and friends

    Dr. Pankhaniya's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pankhaniya

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rohit Pankhaniya, MD.

    About Dr. Rohit Pankhaniya, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356398200
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Henry Ford Hosp|Henry Ford Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ps Med Sch|Sardar Patel University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rohit Pankhaniya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pankhaniya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pankhaniya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pankhaniya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pankhaniya has seen patients for Proteinuria, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pankhaniya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pankhaniya. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pankhaniya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pankhaniya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pankhaniya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Rohit Pankhaniya, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.