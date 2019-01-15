Overview

Dr. Rohit Mehta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.



Dr. Mehta works at Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Rock Hill, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy and Third Degree Heart Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.