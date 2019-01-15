Dr. Rohit Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rohit Mehta, MD
Overview
Dr. Rohit Mehta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Dr. Mehta works at
Locations
-
1
Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute1237 Harding Pl Ste 4200, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 373-1813
-
2
Sanger Heart and Vascular Institute1001 Blythe Blvd Ste 300, Charlotte, NC 28203 Directions (704) 342-0332
-
3
Sanger Heart and Vascular1656 Riverchase Blvd Ste 2500, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Directions (803) 327-3456
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is an exceptional EP. For my challenges, I couldn’t afford any less than exceptional.
About Dr. Rohit Mehta, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1598989196
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine
- Duke University
- Cardiovascular Disease
