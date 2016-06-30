Overview

Dr. Rohit Malik, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham and St. Vincent's East.



Dr. Malik works at Gastro Health in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Nausea, Dysphagia and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.