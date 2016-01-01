Dr. Rohit Maini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rohit Maini, MD
Overview
Dr. Rohit Maini, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Maini works at
Locations
-
1
Eastern Suffolk Cardiology PC951 Roanoke Ave, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (713) 798-4951
-
2
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Hampton Bays80 E Montauk Hwy, Hampton Bays, NY 11946 Directions (631) 728-0966
-
3
Peconic Cardiology, P.C.1601 COUNTY ROAD 39, Southampton, NY 11968 Directions (631) 283-2070
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maini?
About Dr. Rohit Maini, MD
- Cardiology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1497199624
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maini accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maini works at
Dr. Maini has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.