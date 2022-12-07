Overview

Dr. Rohit Mahajani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH PRESBYTERIAN-SAINT LUKE'S MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.



Dr. Mahajani works at Arizona Digestive Health in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.