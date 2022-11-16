Dr. Rohit Lakhanpal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lakhanpal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rohit Lakhanpal, MD
Overview
Dr. Rohit Lakhanpal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.
Locations
The Retina Care Center6115 Falls Rd Ste 300, Baltimore, MD 21209 Directions (410) 328-6533
Weintraub & Kessler LLC200 Washington Heights Med CTR, Westminster, MD 21157 Directions (410) 377-7611
Barenburg Optometric Service Inc1003 N Point Blvd Ste 605, Baltimore, MD 21224 Directions (410) 377-7611
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Been a patient for over 18 years. Very kind, patient and skilled. Worth seeing. Not your average doctor. He leads the way!
About Dr. Rohit Lakhanpal, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1104870401
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lakhanpal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lakhanpal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lakhanpal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lakhanpal has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Chronic Endophthalmitis and Acute Endophthalmitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lakhanpal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lakhanpal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lakhanpal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lakhanpal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lakhanpal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.