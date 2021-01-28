Overview

Dr. Rohit Khanolkar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from PRAVARA UNIVERSITY / RURAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler, Medical City Plano, Texas Health Heb and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Khanolkar works at Medical City Plano in Plano, TX with other offices in McKinney, TX and Frisco, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.