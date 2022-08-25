Dr. Rohit Kedia, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kedia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rohit Kedia, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rohit Kedia, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mission Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.
Locations
Facey Endoscopy Center11333 Sepulveda Blvd, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Directions (818) 869-7267
FMG - Valencia Specialty & Women's Health23803 MCBEAN PKWY, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 481-2400
Facey Medical Group14445 Olive Vw Dr, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 481-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am forever grateful to Dr. Kedia, and his nurse Genesis. I was diagnosed with having a tumor on pituitary gland, and he referred me to a wonderful neurosurgeon. After the surgery, he is still taking care of me, by closely monitoring me. He is a doctor who is knowledgeable, and cares deeply for his patients. This is the kind of doctor you want taking care of you. Thank you Dr. Kedia!!!
About Dr. Rohit Kedia, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1033418249
Education & Certifications
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
