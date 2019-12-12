Dr. Rohit Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rohit Gupta, MD
Overview
Dr. Rohit Gupta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.
Locations
Rochester General Hospital1425 Portland Ave, Rochester, NY 14621 Directions (585) 922-9080
Sands Constellation Heart Institute - Linden30 Hagen Dr Ste 100, Rochester, NY 14625 Directions (585) 442-5320
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gupta is a great doctor. Definitely knows his stuff. He is also a very nice person, He answers your questions without hesitation. Gives great feedback on medical issues.
About Dr. Rohit Gupta, MD
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1538302492
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Va Hlth System
- Bapstist Med Ctr
- DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
