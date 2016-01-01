Dr. Rohit Godbole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Godbole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rohit Godbole, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rohit Godbole, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.
Dr. Godbole works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pacific Pulmonary Medical Group4234 Riverwalk Pkwy Ste 230, Riverside, CA 92505 Directions (951) 590-4852Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Godbole?
About Dr. Rohit Godbole, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English, Hindi and Marathi
- 1861758823
Education & Certifications
- Uc Irvine Medical Center
- Olive View-UCLA Medical Center
- Rush Medical College
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Godbole has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Godbole accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Godbole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Godbole works at
Dr. Godbole speaks Hindi and Marathi.
Dr. Godbole has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Godbole.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Godbole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Godbole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.