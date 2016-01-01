Overview

Dr. Rohit Gautam, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from MEERUT UNIVERSITY / L.L.R.M. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cary Medical Center and Northern Maine Medical Center.



Dr. Gautam works at MOUNT KISCO MEDICAL GROUP PC in Poughkeepsie, NY with other offices in Caribou, ME and Van Buren, ME. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.