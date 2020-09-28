See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Surprise, AZ
Dr. Rohit Dwivedi, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3 (36)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rohit Dwivedi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Surprise, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Havasu Regional Medical Center, Kingman Regional Medical Center, Valley View Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Symptomatic Menopause, Diabetes Type 2 and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    12361 W Bola Dr Ste 110, Surprise, AZ 85378 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 227-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Havasu Regional Medical Center
  • Kingman Regional Medical Center
  • Valley View Medical Center
  • Yavapai Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Symptomatic Menopause
Diabetes Type 2
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Sep 28, 2020
    I was his patient at a different clinic and he was excellent. He helped me manage my Hypothyroidism before pregnancy and after for many years. I come from Yuma so he was always conscientious of my traveling a long way to see him. I’m thankful for his help.
    Roxanne — Sep 28, 2020
    About Dr. Rohit Dwivedi, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Hindi
    • 1255398194
    Education & Certifications

    • IN U
    • Ohio State U, College of Medicine
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rohit Dwivedi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dwivedi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dwivedi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dwivedi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dwivedi has seen patients for Symptomatic Menopause, Diabetes Type 2 and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dwivedi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Dwivedi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dwivedi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dwivedi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dwivedi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

