Overview

Dr. Rohit Dixit, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dorchester, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Carney Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Dixit works at SMG Family Medicine at Carney Hospital in Dorchester, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.