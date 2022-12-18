See All Hematologists in New York, NY
Dr. Rohit Chandwani, MD

Hematology
Dr. Rohit Chandwani, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from Rockefeller U|YALE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Chandwani works at Kidney and Pancreas Transplantation in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    1283 York Ave, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure)
Biliary Atresia
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure)
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Organ Transplant Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Injury Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Surgery Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endocrine Tumors of Pancreas Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hepatectomy Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatocellular Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal and Multivisceral Transplant Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Jaundice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Jaundice
Laparoscopic Liver Resection Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Resection Chevron Icon
Liver Transplant Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Minimal Access Surgery Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumor of Pancreas Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pancreas Tumor Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cystic Lesions Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cystic Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Surgery Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Total Splenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Whipple Procedure Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    Dec 18, 2022
    Excellent doctor ,thank you.
    — Dec 18, 2022
    About Dr. Rohit Chandwani, MD

    • Hematology
    • 9 years of experience
    • English
    • 1306173521
    Education & Certifications

    • Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
    • Columbia University Medical Center|New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
    • Rockefeller U|YALE UNIV SCH OF MED
    • Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
    Dr. Rohit Chandwani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandwani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chandwani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chandwani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chandwani works at Kidney and Pancreas Transplantation in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Chandwani’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Chandwani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandwani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chandwani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chandwani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

