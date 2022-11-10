Dr. Rohit Bhasin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhasin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rohit Bhasin, MD
Overview
Dr. Rohit Bhasin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Locations
Surgical Specialists of Charlotte Pa-huntersville10030 Gilead Rd Ste 245, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 895-9390
Carolinas Medical Center-mercy2001 Vail Ave, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 333-0741
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor explained my issues to where I could understand him. He is an excellent doctor. I would tell everyone about him.
About Dr. Rohit Bhasin, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1912983693
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhasin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhasin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhasin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhasin has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Gallstones and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhasin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhasin speaks Arabic.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhasin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhasin.
