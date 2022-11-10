Overview

Dr. Rohit Bhasin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.



Dr. Bhasin works at Surgical Specialists of Charlotte Pa-huntersville in Huntersville, NC with other offices in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Gallstones and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.