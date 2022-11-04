Dr. Rohit Amin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rohit Amin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rohit Amin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Saba University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola.
Locations
Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart Cardiology at Pensacola5151 N 9th Ave # 200, Pensacola, FL 32504 Directions (850) 416-4970
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Amin and his staff are outstanding. He clearly explained my current condition and even helped me reduce my medications. He is very kind and caring. I totally trust him and highly recommend him.
About Dr. Rohit Amin, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1316139041
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Saba University School of Medicine
- University of Texas at Austin
- Interventional Cardiology
