Overview

Dr. Rohit Adyanthaya, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They graduated from MGM Medical College and Hospital in Mumbai, India and is affiliated with Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.



Dr. Adyanthaya works at Virginia Eye Consultants in Norfolk, VA with other offices in Hampton, VA and Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.