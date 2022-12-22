Dr. Rohit Adyanthaya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adyanthaya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rohit Adyanthaya, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rohit Adyanthaya, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They graduated from MGM Medical College and Hospital in Mumbai, India and is affiliated with Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Virginia Eye Consultants241 Corporate Blvd Ste 210, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 742-3902
Hampton2101 Executive Dr Ste 160, Hampton, VA 23666 Directions (757) 622-2200
Hampton2234 Cunningham Dr, Hampton, VA 23666 Directions (757) 742-3902Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Virginia Eye Consultants2020 General Booth Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 622-2200
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr. Roh is a kind, caring and amazing professional. I recommend him highly. Not knowing exactly what my issues were when I went to his office, he took his time to explain what my problem was, and what options I had available. He listened, and he answered all of my questions and put me at ease. What amazed me the most was that he took the time to call me to make sure I was OK after my procedure. Great doctor great staff.
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- English
- 1710023411
- Vitreo-Retinal Fellowship at Valley Retina Institute in Texas
- Chief Resident of Ophthalmology at Siddharth Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital, Baltimore
- MGM Medical College and Hospital in Mumbai, India
- Ophthalmology
