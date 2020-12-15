Overview

Dr. Rohini Sastry, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / LOKMANYA TILAK MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital.



Dr. Sastry works at Rohini Sastry MD in Leesburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.