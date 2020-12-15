Dr. Rohini Sastry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sastry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rohini Sastry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rohini Sastry, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / LOKMANYA TILAK MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital.
Dr. Sastry works at
Locations
Rohini Sastry MD PA1414 E Main St Ste 3, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 728-2110
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Leesburg Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sastry is very low key in her approach to treating you. She advised cat scan and options for pain. I followed her advice and am pleased with outcome.
About Dr. Rohini Sastry, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- Harlem Hosp Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / LOKMANYA TILAK MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sastry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sastry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sastry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sastry works at
Dr. Sastry has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sastry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sastry speaks Hindi.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sastry. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sastry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sastry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sastry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.