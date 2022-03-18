See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Huntsville, AL
Dr. Rohini Ramamoorthy, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rohini Ramamoorthy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They completed their residency with INTERNAL MEDICINE, UAB HUNTSVILLE

Dr. Ramamoorthy works at Magnolia Primary Care LLC, Huntsville, AL in Huntsville, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Magnolia Primary Care
    Magnolia Primary Care
4245 Balmoral Dr SW, Huntsville, AL 35801
(256) 203-3949

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Crestwood Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Overweight
Obesity
Arthritis
Overweight
Obesity
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Overweight
Obesity
Arthritis
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Ataxia
Back Pain
Bronchitis
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Chronic Care Management
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Muscle Spasm
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Polyneuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Thyroid Goiter
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 18, 2022
    She doesn't miss a word. She listens closely and is very thorough with your follow-up work. She is a great doctor!!
    — Mar 18, 2022
    About Dr. Rohini Ramamoorthy, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265889448
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • INTERNAL MEDICINE, UAB HUNTSVILLE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rohini Ramamoorthy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramamoorthy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ramamoorthy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ramamoorthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ramamoorthy works at Magnolia Primary Care LLC, Huntsville, AL in Huntsville, AL. View the full address on Dr. Ramamoorthy’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramamoorthy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramamoorthy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramamoorthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramamoorthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

