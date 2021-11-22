Overview

Dr. Rohini Kasturi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Cumberland Medical Center.



Dr. Kasturi works at Cookeville Regional Medical Group in Cookeville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.