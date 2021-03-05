See All Neurologists in Visalia, CA
Dr. Rohini Joshi, MD

Neurology
3 (25)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rohini Joshi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Visalia, CA. They graduated from Compass Arc Ventures Institute, Pasadena, Ca, Medical Education Facilitator and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.

Dr. Joshi works at Visalia Medical in Visalia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Fever-Induced Seizure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Visalia Medical Clinic
    Visalia Medical Clinic
5400 W Hillsdale Ave, Visalia, CA 93291
(559) 738-7500
    Sunday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kaweah Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fever-Induced Seizure
Sudoscan
ImPACT Testing
Fever-Induced Seizure
Sudoscan
ImPACT Testing

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Mar 05, 2021
    Dr. Joshi is the best neurologist I have ever seen. She took time to explain my medical condition and gave me several treatment choices. I feel I am in good hands. Wait time for the appointment was only 15 min. Excellent Doctor!!
    Veronica — Mar 05, 2021
    About Dr. Rohini Joshi, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1538190806
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kaiser Permanente Medical Center, Los Angeles, California - Geriatrics
    Residency
    • University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Compass Arc Ventures Institute, Pasadena, Ca, Medical Education Facilitator
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rohini Joshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Joshi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Joshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Joshi has seen patients for Fever-Induced Seizure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Joshi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joshi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

