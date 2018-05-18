Dr. Rohini Bhatia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhatia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rohini Bhatia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rohini Bhatia, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.
Dr. Bhatia works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Frederick Office400 W 7th St, Frederick, MD 21701 Directions (240) 566-3300
-
2
Frederick Endoscopy Center7115 Guilford Dr Ste 201, Frederick, MD 21704 Directions (301) 695-6800Monday6:45am - 4:30pmTuesday6:45am - 4:30pmWednesday6:45am - 4:30pmThursday6:45am - 4:30pmFriday6:45am - 4:30pm
-
3
Frederick Gastroenterology Associates310 W 9th St, Frederick, MD 21701 Directions (301) 695-6800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Frederick Gastroenterology Associates3430 Worthington Blvd Ste 206, Frederick, MD 21704 Directions (301) 695-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhatia?
Found the complete staff at the surgery center wonderful! Made you feel comfortable even though you were there for a Colonoscopy! I highly recommend Dr. Bhatia and her staff.
About Dr. Rohini Bhatia, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1821173436
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhatia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhatia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhatia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhatia works at
Dr. Bhatia has seen patients for Diarrhea, Gastrointestinal Malabsorption and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhatia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhatia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhatia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhatia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.