Dr. Rohini Agarwal, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Beaverton, OR. They graduated from Boston University Henry M Goldman School of Dental Medicine - D.M.D..
Definition Dental, 12850 SW Canyon Rd, Beaverton, OR 97005
Advantage Dental
Aetna
Ameritas
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
Connection Dental
Delta Dental
Dental Network of America
DenteMax
Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
Guardian
MetLife
Principal Life
Providence Health Plans
Total Dental Administrators PPO
UniCare
United Concordia
UnitedHealthCare
Very friendly, very caring, very through both in the process and explanation of the procedure. My 1st time with this dental clinic. Went in for x-rays and cleaning after neglect of many years compliment of American medical insurance fiasco. Could not have choosen a better clinic.
Boston University Henry M Goldman School of Dental Medicine - D.M.D.
Dr. Agarwal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agarwal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
You can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Agarwal using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Agarwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
111 patients have reviewed Dr. Agarwal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agarwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agarwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.