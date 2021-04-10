Overview

Dr. Rohini Agarwal, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Beaverton, OR. They graduated from Boston University Henry M Goldman School of Dental Medicine - D.M.D..



Dr. Agarwal works at Definition Dental in Beaverton, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.