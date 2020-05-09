Dr. Rohinder Sandhu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandhu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rohinder Sandhu, MD
Dr. Rohinder Sandhu, MD is a Pulmonologist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital, Chino Valley Medical Center, Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital, Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital, San Antonio Regional Hospital and San Dimas Community Hospital.
Casa Colina Physician's Clinics255 E Bonita Ave, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 450-0158
Hospital Affiliations
- Casa Colina Hospital
- Chino Valley Medical Center
- Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
- San Dimas Community Hospital
I had the immense pleasure to work with Doctor Sandhu as a critical care nurse at San Antonio Regional Hospital as a travel nurse. My last day was yesterday and I will never forget the dedication doctor Sandhu gave to ALL of her patients. She is incredibly thorough in examination and review of her patients. Moreover, she really invests in talking to the patients and the family members to involve them in the care process and establish a good understanding of the patient’s disease progression and plan of care. Doctor Sandhu is an exemplary leader who is sincerely devoted to making a meaningful impact in patient outcomes. Thank you Doctor Sandhu for being a shining beacon!
About Dr. Rohinder Sandhu, MD
- English, Hindi
- 1902997174
- GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
