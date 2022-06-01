Dr. Rohima Miah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rohima Miah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rohima Miah, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health.
Dr. Miah works at
Locations
Carolina Partners of Raleigh Nc1055 Dresser Ct, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 876-3130Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Alpha Psychiatric Associates Pllc401 Keisler Dr Ste 100, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 439-6120
Alpha Psychiatric Associates6224 Fayetteville Rd Ste 105, Durham, NC 27713 Directions (919) 439-6120
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Miah is professional, brilliant, compassionate and expertise in her field. I am glad I met with her as she calmed my fears, heard all of my concerns without judgement.
About Dr. Rohima Miah, MD
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1942308234
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nc Hosps
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miah works at
Dr. Miah has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Miah. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miah.
