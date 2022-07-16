Overview

Dr. Rohidas Patil, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Decatur, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Decatur Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center and Taylorville Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Patil works at Patil And Associates in Decatur, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Anxiety and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.