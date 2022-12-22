Dr. Roheen Raithatha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raithatha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roheen Raithatha, MD
Overview
Dr. Roheen Raithatha, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Raithatha works at
Locations
ENT and Allergy Associates - Fifth Ave261 5th Ave Rm 901, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 679-3499Monday8:00am - 6:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Perfect and easy visit
About Dr. Roheen Raithatha, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1851558936
Education & Certifications
- Cornell Univ. Medical College
- New York Presbyterian
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
