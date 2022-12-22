See All Otolaryngologists in New York, NY
Ear, Nose, and Throat
Dr. Roheen Raithatha, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Raithatha works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Fifth Ave in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    ENT and Allergy Associates - Fifth Ave
    261 5th Ave Rm 901, New York, NY 10016 (212) 679-3499
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital

Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Enlarged Turbinates
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Enlarged Turbinates

Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Enlarged Turbinates
Acute Sinusitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Conductive Hearing Loss
Cough
Deafness
Deviated Septum
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Headache
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Nasal Polyp
Nosebleed
Pharyngitis
Postnasal Drip
Throat Pain
Tinnitus
Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Anosmia
Bell's Palsy
Broken Nose
Chronic Tonsillitis
Dizziness
Facial Fracture
Hearing Loss Due to Noise
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Laryngitis
Malignant Otitis Externa
Meniere's Disease
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Perforated Eardrum
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sleep Apnea
Swimmer's Ear
TMJ
Tonsillitis
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vocal Cord Paralysis
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Beech Street (Multiplan)
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    EmblemHealth
    Healthfirst
    MagnaCare
    MultiPlan
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 119 ratings
    Patient Ratings (119)
    5 Star
    (118)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 22, 2022
    Perfect and easy visit
    Anonymous — Dec 22, 2022
    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    16 years of experience
    English
    1851558936
    Cornell Univ. Medical College
    New York Presbyterian
    TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
    Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Dr. Roheen Raithatha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raithatha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Raithatha has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Raithatha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Raithatha works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Fifth Ave in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Raithatha’s profile.

    119 patients have reviewed Dr. Raithatha. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raithatha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raithatha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raithatha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

