Dr. Wijewickrama has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rohan Wijewickrama, MD
Overview
Dr. Rohan Wijewickrama, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brighton, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIATION THERAPY TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.
Locations
SMG Otolaryngology at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center736 Cambridge St, Brighton, MA 02135 Directions (617) 789-5004
SMG Otolaryngology at East Bridgewater1 Compass Way Ste 100, East Bridgewater, MA 02333 Directions (508) 350-2850
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Timely performed, pain free.
About Dr. Rohan Wijewickrama, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 17 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIATION THERAPY TECHNOLOGY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wijewickrama accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wijewickrama has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wijewickrama has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wijewickrama on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wijewickrama speaks Hindi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wijewickrama. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wijewickrama.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wijewickrama, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wijewickrama appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.