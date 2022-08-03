Overview

Dr. Rohan Wijewickrama, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brighton, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIATION THERAPY TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.



Dr. Wijewickrama works at SMG Women's Health at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Brighton, MA with other offices in East Bridgewater, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.