Dr. Rohan Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Rohan Shah, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Dalton, GA. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Locations
Dalton1506 N Thornton Ave Ste A, Dalton, GA 30720 Directions (706) 270-5047
Cleveland2850 Ocoee St N Ste C, Cleveland, TN 37312 Directions (423) 756-1002
Center for Family Medicine1606 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 104, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 472-5401
Hixson1605 Williams Rd # 201, Hixson, TN 37343 Directions (423) 756-1002
Rome210 Redmond Rd Nw, Rome, GA 30165 Directions (423) 756-1002
Hospital Affiliations
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shah is extremely patient and understanding when it comes to a patient’s questions and worries. He is very thorough and explains everything extremely well. I would never wish anyone to have to see a retina surgeon, but if life deals you bad retinas then Dr. Shah is the best person to handle them!
About Dr. Rohan Shah, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Spanish
- 1811139470
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt Eye Inst
- University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center
- Louis A. Weiss Memorial Hospital
- VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED
- Ophthalmology
