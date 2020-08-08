Overview

Dr. Rohan Shah, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Dalton, GA. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at Southeastern Retina Associates in Dalton, GA with other offices in Cleveland, TN, Chattanooga, TN, Hixson, TN and Rome, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.