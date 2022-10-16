See All Neurosurgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Rohan Ramakrishna, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (117)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rohan Ramakrishna, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania (Upenn)|University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Ramakrishna works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Weill Cornell Medicine Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery
    1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Meningiomas
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Meningiomas

Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acromegaly Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anaplastic Oligodendroglioma Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Benign Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Metastasis Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Brainstem Glioma Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cerebellar Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Rhinorrhea Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Cushing's Disease Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esthesioneuroblastoma Chevron Icon
Glioblastoma Chevron Icon
Glioma Chevron Icon
Gliomatosis Cerebri Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemangioblastoma Chevron Icon
Hemangiopericytoma Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Due to Congenital Stenosis of Aqueduct of Sylvius Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intracranial Germ Cell Tumor Chevron Icon
Intraoperative Mapping Chevron Icon
Juvenile Pilocytic Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lacrimal Gland Tumor Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma of the Brain Chevron Icon
Malignant Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Malignant Glioma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma-Astrocytoma Syndrome Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Tumors (Brain) Chevron Icon
Metastatic Tumors (Nervous System) Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Nerve Cancer Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurofibromatosis Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Obstructive Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Oligodendroglioma Chevron Icon
Orbit Tumor Chevron Icon
Orbital Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Orbital Nerve Tumor Chevron Icon
Orbital Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Pituitary Apoplexy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prolactinoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation-Induced Meningioma Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Schwannomatosis Chevron Icon
Skull Base Disorders Chevron Icon
Skull Base Lesions Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Cancer Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Surgical Orthodontics Chevron Icon
Visual Pathway and Hypothalamic Glioma Chevron Icon
von Hippel-Lindau Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 117 ratings
    Patient Ratings (117)
    5 Star
    (116)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 16, 2022
    Dr. Ramakrishna is awesome. His calm demeanor and confidence during the consult made me feel at ease during what is a traumatic ailment and discussion on what could be my options and next steps. His back office/ scheduling dept. and the front office were also very professional and followed up regularly leading up to the appt. in NYC. Gives me more time and comfort to prepare for the next steps. Highly recommend.
    Shiva T — Oct 16, 2022
    About Dr. Rohan Ramakrishna, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Kannada and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1144335878
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • MD Anderson Cancer Center
    Residency
    • University Of Washington Hospitals
    Internship
    • University Of Washington Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • University Of Pennsylvania (Upenn)|University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rohan Ramakrishna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramakrishna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ramakrishna has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ramakrishna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ramakrishna works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Ramakrishna’s profile.

    Dr. Ramakrishna has seen patients for Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramakrishna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    117 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramakrishna. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramakrishna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramakrishna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramakrishna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

