Dr. Rohan Ramakrishna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rohan Ramakrishna, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania (Upenn)|University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Weill Cornell Medicine Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ramakrishna is awesome. His calm demeanor and confidence during the consult made me feel at ease during what is a traumatic ailment and discussion on what could be my options and next steps. His back office/ scheduling dept. and the front office were also very professional and followed up regularly leading up to the appt. in NYC. Gives me more time and comfort to prepare for the next steps. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Rohan Ramakrishna, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Kannada and Spanish
- 1144335878
Education & Certifications
- MD Anderson Cancer Center
- University Of Washington Hospitals
- University Of Washington Hospitals
- University Of Pennsylvania (Upenn)|University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
