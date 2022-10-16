Overview

Dr. Rohan Ramakrishna, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania (Upenn)|University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Ramakrishna works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.