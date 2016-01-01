Dr. Rohan Perera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rohan Perera, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rohan Perera, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.
Three Village Cardiology PC210 N BELLE MEAD AVE, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 689-1400
Mather Hospital75 N Country Rd, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 686-7885
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Rohan Perera, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1336116177
- UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Perera has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perera accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perera has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Murmur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Perera. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perera.
