Dr. Rohan Patankar, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patankar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rohan Patankar, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rohan Patankar, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.
Dr. Patankar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sequoia Medical Practice11980 Kirby Dr Ste 102, Houston, TX 77045 Directions (832) 307-2987Monday10:00am - 6:30pmTuesday10:00am - 6:30pmWednesday10:00am - 6:30pmThursday10:00am - 6:30pmFriday10:00am - 6:30pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patankar?
I met Dr. Patankar in the ER. After his great bedside manner and knowledge of my disease I decided to take him on as my PCP. He is an awesome caring doctor
About Dr. Rohan Patankar, DO
- Nephrology
- English, Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi and Spanish
- 1699041608
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- Palmetto General Hospital
- Palmetto General Hospital
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patankar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patankar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patankar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patankar works at
Dr. Patankar has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patankar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patankar speaks Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi and Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Patankar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patankar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patankar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patankar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.