Dr. Rohan Mankikar, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Huntington Station, NY. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical University Of Lublin and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Mankikar works at NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group in Huntington Station, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Emphysema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.