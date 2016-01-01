Dr. Rohan Mandaliya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandaliya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rohan Mandaliya, MD
Overview
Dr. Rohan Mandaliya, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Government Medical College Surat and is affiliated with Saint Thomas West Hospital.
Locations
Locations
Ascension Medical Group West Specialty Clinic4230 Harding Pike Ste 530, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 222-4060
Saint Thomas Health ( West )4220 Harding Pike, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 222-2111
Saint Thomas Health (Midtown)2000 Church St, Nashville, TN 37236 Directions (615) 284-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Thomas West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rohan Mandaliya, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Georgetown University Hospital
- Internal Medicine, Abington Jefferson Health, PA
- Government Medical College Surat
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mandaliya has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mandaliya accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mandaliya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mandaliya works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandaliya. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandaliya.
