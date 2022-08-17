Overview

Dr. Rohan Lall, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Northland Medical Center, M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital and M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.