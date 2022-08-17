Dr. Lall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rohan Lall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rohan Lall, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Northland Medical Center, M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital and M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6545 France Ave S Ste 450D, Minneapolis, MN 55435 Directions (952) 836-3695
-
2
Fairview Southdale Hospital6401 France Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55435 Directions (952) 924-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Northland Medical Center
- M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lall has saved my husband's life more than once. He and his team have been supremely professional, compassionate and are the very best part of Southdale. I have the utmost confidence in his abilities and in his dedication to his patient's.
About Dr. Rohan Lall, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 6 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
