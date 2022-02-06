Dr. Kapoor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rohan Kapoor, MD
Overview
Dr. Rohan Kapoor, MD is a Registered Nurse in Schaumburg, IL.
Dr. Kapoor works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Premier Pain & Spine and Premier Regenerative Institute1365 Wiley Rd Ste 153, Schaumburg, IL 60173 Directions (224) 351-9602Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kapoor?
Good listener and excellent care. Very good with procedures
About Dr. Rohan Kapoor, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- English
- 1508275181
Education & Certifications
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kapoor accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kapoor using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kapoor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kapoor works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kapoor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapoor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kapoor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kapoor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.