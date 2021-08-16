Dr. Joshi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rohan Joshi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rohan Joshi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in League City, TX.
League City Campus - General Surgery2280 Gulf Fwy S Ste 2.1600, League City, TX 77573 Directions (832) 505-4000
The University of Texas Medical Branch301 University Blvd, Galveston, TX 77555 Directions (914) 393-8422MondayClosedTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Personable, professional, caring and excellent surgeon. Highly recommend to anyone needing neck or other oral surgical needs.
About Dr. Rohan Joshi, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1841560745
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Joshi has seen patients for Head or Neck Lump or Swelling and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
