Overview

Dr. Rohan Faria, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They graduated from Bangalore University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital, Broward Health Coral Springs and HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Faria works at Oncology & Hematology Associates of West Broward in Tamarac, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Purpura along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.