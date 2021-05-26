Dr. Chawla has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rohan Chawla, MD
Dr. Rohan Chawla, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF THE AMERICAS and is affiliated with Mease Dunedin Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Arthritis Associates33920 US Highway 19 N Ste 241, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Directions (727) 773-9793
- Mease Dunedin Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
I absolutely adore Dr Chawla. Best doctor ever. Takes time to explain things to you, he is kind and compassionate. I have 100% trust in Dr Chawla and Arthritis Associates. Wonderful doctors.
- Rheumatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1437442183
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF THE AMERICAS
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Chawla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chawla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chawla has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chawla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chawla. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chawla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chawla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chawla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.