Overview

Dr. Rohan Arora, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Arora works at Northwell Health Neurosurgery in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, Stroke and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.