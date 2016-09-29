Dr. Rohaan Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rohaan Mehta, MD
Dr. Rohaan Mehta, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Robbinsdale, MN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Seth Gs Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Maple Grove Hospital and North Memorial Health.
North Memorial Health Pain Management Clinic-Robbinsdale3300 Oakdale Ave N # 102B, Robbinsdale, MN 55422 Directions (763) 581-3680
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- Maple Grove Hospital
- North Memorial Health
It's been a year since I went for a treatment. Was very satisfied with everything. Today I go back for a 2nd treatment. Hoping for same outcome.
- Pain Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1588678122
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- Easton Hospital
- Seth Gs Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Mehta works at
