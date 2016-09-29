Overview

Dr. Rohaan Mehta, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Robbinsdale, MN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Seth Gs Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Maple Grove Hospital and North Memorial Health.



Dr. Mehta works at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.